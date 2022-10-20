 

A lawsuit has been filed against the New Mexico Assemblies of God District Council and AppleTree Educational Center alleging misconduct by an employee more than 20 years ago, despite no record of an investigation by law enforcement in that time span. Court records filed in Bernalillo Court indicates that the victim, now an adult, is seeking relief “other than a money judgement and/or seeks relief in excess of $25,000 exclusive of punitive damages, interest, costs and attorney fees.”

