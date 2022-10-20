A lawsuit has been filed against the New Mexico Assemblies of God District Council and AppleTree Educational Center alleging misconduct by an employee more than 20 years ago, despite no record of an investigation by law enforcement in that time span. Court records filed in Bernalillo Court indicates that the victim, now an adult, is seeking relief “other than a money judgement and/or seeks relief in excess of $25,000 exclusive of punitive damages, interest, costs and attorney fees.”
The suit was filed on behalf of the victim, who does not reside in Bernalillo or Sierra counties, and is referred to as Jane Doe, by a Albuquerque based firm, Hall Monocle Huffman and Wallace, LLC and is demanding the case be heard by a jury. The suit does not name the suspect as a defendant, nor seeks damages from him.
Court documents indicate that the victim attended Full Gospel Tabernacle Church and went to the center beginning in 1996 with her family, who were active members of the church. Court documents allege that the uncharged suspect was working with the girl, giving piano lessons on a nearly weekly basis, and fondled her on several occasions during the lessons and in a “resource closet.” The victim reportedly attended AppleTree during the time for her mid-school years. The lawsuit gives the years 1996 to 1999 as the time span of the events.
It is alleged that “most but not all of the sexual abuse inflicted… took place in the context of these piano lessons,” in the lawsuit. Court documents indicate that the girl did perform sexual acts on the suspect and was told, “this is fine,” “this is okay,” and “don’t tell anyone- we’ll get in trouble” by the suspect.” The woman said that the suspect then attempted to have intercourse with her while they were watching a Christmas tree stand, however, he was ultimately unsuccessful. She indicated that she was approximately 13-years old at that time.
Court records describe that the girl waited more than 20 years, “due to training and upbringing in the Full Gospel/AppleTree Educational Center Community, Jane Doe was always terrified that she would be ostracized and punished if anyone ever found out about the sexual interactions she was having.”
The records articulate that the suspect was a youth minister and Sunday school teacher and the pastor’s “go-to-guy” during the 1996-1999 time span the alleged misconduct took place. The lawsuit alleges that the suspect was a paid employee of “one or more” of the defendants in the case.
The lawsuit further says that the New Mexico Assembles of God District Council should have known that the man was using his position to sexually abuse the victim, and had a duty to exercise reasonable care to prevent harm to children, hence the suit seeking damages in excess of $25,000.
AppleTree Educational Center was incorporated in November of 1999, which is reportedly after the alleged crimes took place, and was housed in the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church building at 1300 South Broadway. A Christian-based school was previously conducted out of the Pentacostal Faith based facility; however, closed it in the early 1990. In the beginning years, AppleTree only focused on elementary grades.
At the time of the allegations, Full Gospel Tabernacle was not affiliated with the Assemblies of God, NM District Council, as described in the suit. At that time the church itself were the legal owners of the property that housed the church and AppleTree Educational Center. The Full Gospel Tabernacle did not become affiliated with Assemblies of God until after 2010. The church has since closed, and many congregation members followed the late Pastor Mike Skidmore’s replacement, Caleb Cooper to New Hope Revival Church.
Since the time of inception, background checks have been conducted on all employees and volunteers at AppleTree; however, background checks cannot be conducted on minors.
Sierra County Sentinel records indicate the suspect graduated Hot Springs High School at the end of the term of the allegations. New Mexico Court Records indicate that he would have been a minor at the time of the alleged crimes, yet, six to seven years the victim’s elder. The outcome of the lawsuit would not result in the suspect being made to register or otherwise held accountable.
•Publisher’s note: We are not naming the suspect, as he has not been charged with any crime, nor are we giving details provided in the lawsuit that would allow many within the small knit community of Sierra County to determine the victim’s identity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.