Southern winds politely abated and mild temperatures lingered after the sun set Saturday evening, December 14, prompting hundreds of Sierra County residents and holiday revelers to join in Elephant Butte Lake State Park’s annual Luminaria Beach Walk festivities. As customary, the evening welcomed guests to dozens of established campsites, each decorated with a variety of holiday lights and attractions, and happily serving up tasty treats and savory favorites.
With well-tended bonfires chasing any remnants of chilly air, patrons cheerfully strolled about and through the often-dazzling presentations. Shortly after 6 p.m., the celebration’s annual lighted boat parade set sail from Marina del Sur, to circle and display a bit of nautical cheer for everyone gathered on the beach.
