The Gila National Forest, Black Range Ranger District has reopened Forest Road 226, the Chloride Canyon Road.
“After careful consideration and study, the closure of Chloride Canyon Road has been rescinded early and is open to the public,” said Black Range District Ranger Bret Mellott. “Please remember that this is road is maintained for high-clearance vehicles only.”
