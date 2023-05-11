The Gila National Forest, Black Range Ranger District has closed approximately 10 miles of Forest Road 226, the Chloride Canyon Road, from the Gila National Forest boundary west of Chloride, New Mexico, to the Monument Cabin area.
The 2022 Black Fire burned over the Chloride Creek headwaters, followed by heavy monsoon rains that washed away soil, deeply eroding Chloride creek downstream.
“Forest Road 226 follows Chloride Creek, either running in the creek bed or crossing it dozens of times within the section that is now closed,” said Acting Black Range District Ranger Michael Martinez-McGrath. “Deep washouts exist at each stream crossing, making the route unsafe for vehicle travel. Significant repair or rerouting of the road is necessary to protect natural resources and public safety.”
The area closure went into effect May 7 and will remain in effect through December 31, unless rescinded sooner. For more information contact Maribeth Pecotte at 575-388-8211 or Maribeth.Pecotte@usda.gov.
