Horizontal shot of a road closed sign.

 Brad Ferguson

The Gila National Forest, Black Range Ranger District has closed approximately 10 miles of Forest Road 226, the Chloride Canyon Road, from the Gila National Forest boundary west of Chloride, New Mexico, to the Monument Cabin area.

The 2022 Black Fire burned over the Chloride Creek headwaters, followed by heavy monsoon rains that washed away soil, deeply eroding Chloride creek downstream.

