A 40-year-old Caballo woman has been arrested on charges of abandonment or abuse of a child after her child tested positive for drugs, according to charges filed in the Sierra County Magistrate Court.
Court records indicate that a toddler was removed from the home of Jennifer Lynn Green after she tested positive for numerous drugs, including methamphetamine in July.
The child was removed from the mother’s custody and placed with her biological father by officials with Children, Youth and Families.
According to the charges filed against Green by Sierra County Sheriff Deputy Marin, he and Sgt. Trejo had attempted to make contact with Green, to no avail. Nearly two weeks later, Green made contact with police and stated she had just returned from The Peak Treatment Center.
Green reportedly told police that she did use meth; however, she never did so in front of her child. The mother said she would either inject or snort the drug, but only after she had taken her child to a babysitter. Green further indicated that her husband had been clean since 2008.
Further investigation revealed that Green had tested positive for methamphetamines, opiates, cannabinoids, THC, as well as a urine test that showed positive for meth and marijuana.
Green now faces a single charge of abandonment or abuse of a child, a third degree felony.
