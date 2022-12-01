After being officially sworn-in Monday, November 21, Truth or Consequences new police department Chief Luis Tavison, began formally settling into to his post, as a majority of area residents were focusing in on the Thanksgiving holiday.
Most recently hailing from the City of Deming, for the past four years Tavizon has served as Administrative Captain for the Deming Police Department. His professional career also included eight years of service with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department and previous experience serving as a corrections officer.
Presently centering attention on assimilating his new responsibilities, developing a positive rapport with the TPCD’s officers and staff members, and familiarizing himself with necessary department processes, Chief Tavizon expressed pleasure with the opportunity and confidence in the department’s capabilities.
As with former police chief Victor Rodriguez, Tavizon maintains a strong commitment towards community policing practices. He stressed that one of his primary goals would be to work with community members and organizations to develop a positive relationship, aiming to lessen an “us and them” perspective that can too easily reinforce suspicion and distrust. At the same time, Chief Tavizon said he would be taking steps to further professionalism within the TCPD. One of the first initiatives in this regard will be to obtain Municipal League accreditation. The Chief said this opportunity would not only help to solidify professional standards for the department, but would also open the door to significant discounts for the purchase of equipment and insurance costs.
Another one of Chief Tavizon’s initial goals would be the establishment of a “de-escalation” team, which he recognized as a trend within law enforcement and a positive step toward keeping both the public and his officers safe.
Helping fellow citizens realize a cooperative and safe community is especially important for Chief Tavizon, for as a father of four, he is currently engaged in securing a new residence for his family in or near about T-or-C. While noting he has already seen many attractive in-town properties, the Chief is a horse owner, and as of earlier this week, said he was still looking to find the right property with sufficient acreage to meet his family’s needs. Confident this necessity will soon be realized, Chief Tavizon added how he has visited Sierra County numerous times in the past and indicated he is now looking forward to enjoying the area’s many recreational opportunities as a community resident.
