After being officially sworn-in Monday, November 21, Truth or Consequences new police department Chief Luis Tavison, began formally settling into to his post, as a majority of area residents were focusing in on the Thanksgiving holiday. 

Most recently hailing from the City of Deming, for the past four years Tavizon has served as Administrative Captain for the Deming Police Department. His professional career also included eight years of service with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department and previous experience serving as a corrections officer.

