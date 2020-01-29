Shortly after city commissioners agreed to address traffic issues and speeding in the downtown district January 8, the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) Police Department placed this speed check trailer along Broadway to help remind passing motorists to slow down. During their January 8 meeting, city commissioners heard comments from several property owners regarding speeding vehicles moving through the downtown corridor and further suggestions regarding traffic concerns at the Foch and Main Street intersection. City leaders vowed to contact state highway authorities with hopes of engaging a thorough study of traffic in the downtown business district and to work toward improving safety throughout the area for both pedestrians and motorists.
Check Your Speed In T-or-C
Chuck Wentworth
