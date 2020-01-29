Speed Check S.A..JPG
Buy Now

Shortly after city commissioners agreed to address traffic issues and speeding in the downtown district January 8, the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) Police Department placed this speed check trailer along Broadway to help remind passing motorists to slow down. During their January 8 meeting, city commissioners heard comments from several property owners regarding speeding vehicles moving through the downtown corridor and further suggestions regarding traffic concerns at the Foch and Main Street intersection. City leaders vowed to contact state highway authorities with hopes of engaging a thorough study of traffic in the downtown business district and to work toward improving safety throughout the area for both pedestrians and motorists.   

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.