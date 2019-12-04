Elephant Butte, Wednesday, December 3, 2019
Contributions totaling $1,530 were made to the Zia and Arrey PTOs on behalf of Sierra Electric Cooperative, Inc., a Touchstone Energy® Cooperative, for the attendance of the Touchstone Energy Hot Air Balloon at the 2019 Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta.
Touchstone Energy Cooperatives introduced the Touchstone Energy Hot Air Balloon in March 2000 as a goodwill ambassador for Touchstone Energy Cooperatives across the country. The values and brand identity of Touchstone Energy Cooperatives are promoted through the Balloon and its professional flight team wherever and whenever the Balloon is flying. The Touchstone Energy Balloon is designed to provide a highly visible means of demonstrating good corporate citizenship at local civic and philanthropic events. Every day the Balloon is flown, a monetary contribution is made to a local charity on behalf of the sponsoring Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.
Sierra Electric Co-op is proud to be able to support community organizations like the Zia and Arrey PTOs that benefit our local youth.
