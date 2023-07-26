Since 2008, business travelers flying into Truth or Consequences Municipal Airport have been able to enjoy the use of a complimentary car offered by the Truth or Consequences and Sierra County Chamber of Commerce.
The current vehicle, a fully outfitted late-model Lexus SUV, was donated to the Chamber several years ago by the La Font family of Elephant Butte. Insurance for the car is generously provided by the Whitehead Family of Whitehead Auto Center at 901 N. Date St. in T-or-C. The Whitehead family also donated an earlier vehicle the Chamber made available at the airport.
