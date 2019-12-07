IMG_8302.JPG
Buy Now

Sierra County veterans, residents and visitors gathered at the Sierra del Rio Golf Course’s community ponds Saturday evening, December 7, to honor those who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor 78 years ago. The ceremony also recognized surviving veterans of World War II and the Korean War, as well as all other veterans of the U.S. Armed Services. The evening’s ceremony included addresses from a lineup of special guests and speakers, as well as moving renditions of Our National Anthem, Amazing Grace and The Battle Hymn of the Republic. The remembrance presentation further included a poem by Stanley Paul Thompson LCDR, US Navy (ret), the release of lighted boat in honor of those lost at sea and a rousing 21-gun salute. While the inaugural event worked through a few technical issues, the ceremony’s beautiful venue and efforts put forth by all participants, will no doubt encourage organizers to secure the day of remembrance a traditional spot on the local community calendar

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.