Data collection for the 2020 US Census will be continuing throughout the month of September. Any resident of Sierra County who has yet to respond to the formal packets sent out to most addresses earlier this year, or to take advantage of online response conduits, may very well be visited by local census takers (enumerators) between the hours of 9 am and 9 pm in the coming weeks. When and if this occurs, please consider participating and answering the surprisingly few questions being asked of residents this year.
Over the past several months, amid all of the attention being focused on COVID-19, workers have been pressing to achieve as close to a “complete count” as possible for the 2020 census. While challenged by health restrictions associated with the coronavirus, officials with the US Census Bureau have initiated special health training courses and are providing personal protective equipment for enumerating staff, who are actively complying with all established health regulations. In this regard, enumerators knocking on Sierra County doors are required to wear a face mask. These workers will also be equipped with a name tag, a black satchel bag with an official Census 2020 logo, a clipboard/worksheet pad, and a 2020 Census dedicated cell phone, also sporting an official logo. The presence of only these required items with each enumerator, is intended to serve as an added verification of the census taker’s validity. Absence of any of these items with an individual knocking on your door, is just cause to refrain from interacting.
Up to date information regarding the Census 2020 effort in Sierra County is available on the administration’s website (sierraco.org). Overall information about New Mexico’s statewide census initiative can also be found online by visiting (icountnm.gov).
Among announcements from state operation leaders shared on the county’s website is a reminder of how the census count will directly determine distribution of federal revenue and political representation for citizens over the next ten years. Also included on the county website is a statement assuring the US Census Bureau will “Never” share information with immigration enforcement (ICE), local law enforcement agencies, or the Federal Bureau of Investigation, nor will allow collected data to be used for eligibility determination for any potential government benefits.
As records clearly show, well over half of Sierra County’s residents have historically avoided participation in past census data collection efforts. While concern might be given toward this seeming intrusion into one’s “privacy,” census questions are limited to the age, sex, ethnicity and number of individual living at each residence. Participants are not required to share any vital personal data, such as social security or credit card numbers, nor subjected to donation or political-based queries. While recent advertisements promise the process will only take about 15 minutes to complete, reports from some who have already participated indicates the actual process is much quicker. The 2020 Census questionnaire is very simple, only mildly intrusive and all Sierra County residents should really have no reason to be reluctant to join in.
Despite the plethora of assurance being offered by authorities, some residents might still be wary of participating in the federal data collection effort. Those who might still be nervous about the process might consider reassessing the world we presently share.
Even the most die hard and irrational conspiracy theorists would likely agree that information sought by the government through the census, is of far less value and not nearly as personally revealing, as the information most people unknowingly give away daily by using a cell phone or credit card, or in just visiting social media sites.
Hopefully the unreasonable concern state and federal authorities feel the citizenry hold is overstated and fewer people are now worried about the US Census process than they think. Hopefully area residents will also recognize how potential benefits derived through the census could help to greatly improve life throughout the community. With only a little bit of effort, residents can help achieve a full count of Sierra County’s residents in 2020, or at the very least help to push countywide response above the 50-percent mark for the first time in its history.
Help fund Sierra County’s future. If you haven’t already, please consider participating in the 2020 Census this month.
