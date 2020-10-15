Census Counting To Stop Thursday, October 15

Post a comment as Guest
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:14:01 AM
Sunset: 06:34:41 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 52F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:14:47 AM
Sunset: 06:33:30 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: S @ 13mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:15:34 AM
Sunset: 06:32:19 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Clear. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:16:22 AM
Sunset: 06:31:09 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:17:10 AM
Sunset: 06:30 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:17:58 AM
Sunset: 06:28:52 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:18:46 AM
Sunset: 06:27:45 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: S @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
