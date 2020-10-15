Census Counting To Stop Thursday, October 15

New Mexico First Special Announcement

Census Bureau Announces All Counting to Stop Tomorrow Night - Thursday, October 15 - WE MUST ACT NOW! 

Time is running out.  We must respond now.

 

Ask your friends, family, and neighbors to go to my2020census.gov. They can also call (844) 330-2020 to complete the census!


The U.S. Census Bureau has announced its plan to stop all enumeration efforts by midnight on Thursday, October 15. This announcement is in response to the U.S. Supreme Court suspension of the temporary injunction that had kept the count in the 2020 Census going. According to the Census Bureau:
  • Internet self-response will be available through October 15 until 11:59 pm Hawaii Standard Time (4:00 am Mountain Time on October 16).
  • Phone response will be available during regularly scheduled hours through October 15.
  • Paper responses must be postmarked by October 15.
  • Nonresponse Followup census takers will continue resolving nonresponding addresses through the end of the day on October 15.

Ask your friends, family, and neighbors to go to my2020census.gov. They can also call (844) 330-2020 to complete the census!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.