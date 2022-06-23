Decades-old traditions will mix with new specialties for the Fourth of July Celebration this year.
For the second year, the annual free, day long event will be held at the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex with activities locals have enjoyed at the NM Tech campus in previous years.
This year’s music includes the famous Al Hurricane Jr. and local favorites playing throughout the day and evening.
Music has been a big part of the Fourth of July Celebration for nearly three decades. And for longer than anyone remembers, NM Tech’s explosive research arm has been the force behind the fireworks display. The Celebration of Freedom moved from Tech’s athletic field, to outside Macey Center (south and then north sides) before the larger arena was open.
Tech’s Energetic Materials Research and Testing Center (EMRTC) continues its tradition with this year’s staging near the new location beginning after dark.
The event is free, with free and plentiful parking. Food and other vendors will be on hand. If you prefer, make reservations to camp ($30) or tailgate ($15) if you want to bring your own grill. Or bring a lunch and picnic on the green grass of the soccer field.
The new location opens up a great dance arena with shaded seating and good acoustics for the music. Waterslides and jump balloons will also be provided free for kiddos from 1-5 p.m.
Please keep your personal fireworks and pets at home. Alcohol also is not allowed. For RV camping, tailgating, and for-profit and non-profit vending email: HYPERLINK "mailto:darmijo@socorronm.gov" darmijo@socorronm.gov or call 575-835-8927.
For general information visit HYPERLINK "http://nmt.edu/pas" http://nmt.edu/pas; email HYPERLINK "mailto:pas@nmt.edu"pas@nmt.edu or call 575-835-5688.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.