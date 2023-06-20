SOCORRO – Decades-old traditions will mix with new specialties for the 4th of July Celebration this year.
For the third year, the annual free day-long event will be held at the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex with activities Socorroans have enjoyed at the NM Tech campus in previous years.
This year’s music includes the famous Al Hurricane Jr. and local favorites playing throughout the day and evening.
Music has been a big part of the 4th of July Celebration for nearly three decades. And for longer than anyone remembers now, NM Tech’s explosive research arm has been the force behind the fireworks display. The Celebration of Freedom moved from Tech’s athletic field, to outside Macey Center (south and then north sides) before the larger arena was open.
Tech’s Energetic Materials Research and Testing Center (EMRTC) continues its tradition with this year’s staging near the new location beginning ~9:00pm. Please note that the access road to the arena will be closed to incoming traffic at 8:30pm.
The event is free with free and plentiful parking. Food and other vendors will be on hand. Or if you prefer, make reservations to camp ($30) at an RV site or tailgate at your vehicle where you can bring your own grill. Or bring a lunch and picnic on the green grass of the soccer field.
The new location opens up a great dance arena with shaded seating and good acoustics for the music. Waterslides and jump balloons will be provided free for kiddos from 1-6 pm.
The Socorro Fire Department will be running a Cornhole Tournament with signups starting at 9am; singles first, $25/player; then doubles, $20/player, BYOP. There will be cash prizes for first and second place in each category. Contact Humberto Lucero, 575-517-5277 with questions. Come support the SFD and join the Cornhole fun!
The day’s entertainment begins at noon with the Socorro Community Band led by Dr. Eileen Comstock. This year’s group features many new players from the Socorro High School band. They will play a mix of patriotic songs, marches and classic band music.
Next up, The Full(ish) Professors at 1:30pm, drawing from influences as wide ranging as folk/Americana, classic rock, country, and contemporary popular music (with numerous nods to the 80s). In their day jobs at NMT, Julie Ford (vocals) is a Professor in the Mechanical Engineering department; Steve Simpson (vocals, guitar) is a Communication Professor and Dean of Arts and Sciences; Ephraim Ford (bass) is head of NM Engineering at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO); Paul Demorest (saxophone) is a scientist at NRAO; and Andrew Wagg (drums) is working at EMTRC after graduating with a mechanical engineering degree. They are guided by Neil Peart's poetic lyric "All this machinery making modern music can still be open hearted."
At 3:00pm, some familiar faces, The Murillos, will join the stage. The Murillos are always happy to perform and always have a willing dance audience. Expect favorites and some newly learned songs from the group which now has CDs to add to its legacy. Varying combinations of the Murillo family have been playing together for years, said Richard Murillo. “Any time anyone needs us, we play. We enjoy playing together as a family.” Other members are brothers George and Patrick with his son Matthew. Lefty Gonzales plays drums with, of course, Tori stealing the show with her voice and enthusiasm.
At 4:30pm, Up a Creek takes over, playing some great classic country dance music. With a heart for good ol’ country music, they play fairs, rodeos and private engagments. The band features the local talent of lead singer Clayton Stansell backed by contest winning and state champion fiddle player Gretchen VanHoughton and lead guitarist Tom Sams who has toured the region. They are annchored by the rhythm section of local guitarist Steve Thompson, and Chris Stephens on drums, who has played with acts like Merle Haggard and Eddy Raven. Up a Creek is a down home good time crew that can keep a dance floor busy while playing old country favorites.
Then, be prepared to be dazzled with the Et Alia Belly Dance Troupe. Led by Socorroan Julie Johnson, who teaches and choreographs the dances, the Tech-based group performs several styles of this ancient dance form from regions of the Middle East including classical, modern pop and folkloric. With beautiful outfits and amazing grace and agility, this group is always hit.
At 7pm, Al Hurricane Jr. brings his unique style and personality to the event. For many years, he and father, the first Al Hurricane, played at the Far West Club in Albuquerque. Al Jr. actually made his first public appearance at the age of 5 (singing Love Potion #9); he learned to play trumpet at 8 years old and piano a few years later. When Al, Jr. made his first recordings in the Hurricane Studios in Albuquerque, it was on the very equipment that Buddy Holly used in Clovis, NM. That recording was his original “El Pinto.” Al, Jr. also was on his father's recordings, supplying trumpet, valve trombone, keyboards, keyboard bass, and has programmed drums. His trumpet and valve trombone were also featured on the recordings of his uncles Tiny Morrie and Baby Gaby.
And who better to add music during the evening’s spectacular fireworks display, scheduled to start at 9pm, than Socorro’s guitar guru Rob Lopez. Known for his hard-driving rock-n-roll sound, Rob Lopez has played around the state. His style has taken him from being the morning band on Buzzard (96.3) radio to the VIP tent at the Pavilion for three years, as well as all around Socorro County. He describes his sound as a mix between Zappa, Hendrix, Zeppelin and ZZ Top with a sprinkling of Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath.
The 4th of July Celebration is a collaborative event presented by the City of Socorro, New Mexico Tech’s EMRTC and Performing Arts Series.
Please keep your personal fireworks and pets at home. Alcohol is not allowed but there will be a beer garden onsite. There is still plenty space for food and arts vendors. For RV camping, and for-profit and non-profit vending email: darmijo@socorronm.gov or call 575-835-8927.
For general information, visit http://socorronm.org or http://nmt.edu/pas.
For Info: Dezirae Armijo or Cheyenne Cortez
City of Socorro: 575-835-8927
Dana Chavez or Ronna Kalish
NM Tech Performing Arts Series: 575-835-5688
RV Reservations & Vendor Info: darmijo@socorronm.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.