In the spring of 2018, I was visiting with then at teacher Eric Fernandez, in his classroom at HSHS. What struck me immediately was the ceiling. It’s a large room with a drop ceiling of 48” x 24” acoustic tiles. Half of them, or nearly so, were painted in a wild mix of scenes, characters, deigns and more. It was a veritable riot of color and concept. It inspired what would soon become a regular feature in the Sierra County Sentinel, “Art in the Schools.” Over the years, a few of those pieces have been featured in that column.
It also inspired in me a desire to document these pieces of student produced art. Even then, some were water damaged, some were broken, and from what I was told, some had been taken home by the student artist when they graduated.
So, over the last four years, I’ve had the idea of the need to capture these. Added to the mix is, of course, the lobby area outside the old gym at HSHS. There too, many if not most of the ceiling tiles have been adorned with student art.
Well. The time has finally come. What will follow with be a gallery of over 260 pictures of each individual ceiling tile. It is led off with a few long shots of the ceilings of those two rooms, as well as a couple examples of why it is so important to capture these and document the creative efforts of our Tiger artists.
On some panels you can see water staining, some are bulging downward a little or a lot, or have bits around the edges that have broken off. All this is part of the reason for wanting to document these panels that are not just important art, but are a part of the history, the story of our students and of the schools.
A copy of this entire collection of these photos will be given, in high resolution digital form, to the schools, as a gift and for them to preserve.
Here’s something to consider… there are still quite a few blank tiles, and among our school there are thousands more. Included in the gallery are several found in classrooms and one in the nurse’s office. I wonder where else they might appear?
