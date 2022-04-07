Representatives of New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association (NMCGA) will travel to the village of Mosquero for their annual Northeast Regional Meeting, scheduled for April 21, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Headquarters Restaurant.
Everyone is invited to join in at 11 a.m. for lunch, sponsored by the NM Beef Council. The meal will be preceded by a special presentation made to this year’s regional recipient of the NMCGA ‘Torch Award’.
Around 1 p.m., Jason Barber of Superior Livestock will join in with a discussion on livestock marketing, followed by Ty Jackson of NMDGF Conservation Officers to lead a question and answer session over the role of ranchers during hunting season and wildlife management.
The afternoon will come to a close with an industry and legislative update from NMCGA leadership, and a message from the regions Vice-President, Cliff Copeland. Throughout the afternoon, event sponsors will have booths set up around the room. Feel free to meet with them and learn more about what they specialize in.
All local producers and businesses are invited to attend this free informational meeting. NMCGA asks those planning to attend call the office with a courtesy RSVP so that everyone can enjoy the delicious meal Jill Chatfield and crew are preparing. Reach the NMCGA office at 505-247-0584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.