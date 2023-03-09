download.jpg

The New Mexico Cattle Growers Association (NMCGA) and others on Tuesday, Feb. 21 filed a Complaint and Application for Temporary Restraining Order and Preliminary Injunction against the United States Forest Service (USFS) and APHIS in Federal District Court for New Mexico to stop the USFS and APHIS from the cruel act of shooting cattle in the Gila Wilderness from a flying helicopter.

NMCGA is joined as plaintiff by Humane Farm Animals, an organization with 270,000 members that condemns aerial slaughter of cattle as cruel and inhumane.

