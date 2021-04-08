This week, “Friends of New Mexico Film“ (a non-profit organization supporting film statewide) is shooting a PSA highlighting opportunities for young people who choose to stay clean and sober.
We need youth – junior high and high school age – to tell us what they would like to be in life, on camera.
Our film crew will be at the El Cortez Movie Theater from 3 to 4:30 p.m. this Saturday, April 10. Please wear solid colors, no logoed, pastel, white or printed shirts. We have gift certificates for participants.
Contact NaNi Rivera, Chair of the Sierra County Film Advisory Board if you have any questions. We'll make you famous!
