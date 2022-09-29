A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit between the State of New Mexico and a widow of a New Mexico Veteran’s Home resident who died from COVID in 2020. The suit was filed over a year ago in the First Judicial District Court and named the Veterans’ Home, Department of Health and State of New Mexico as the responsible parties for the death of the Vietnam Veteran. According to information released by the Santa Fe New Mexican the State has agreed to pay out $300,000 in the lawsuit filed by Barbara Widener, whose husband, Rickey Lee Widener, 75, died at the state facility on December 3, 2020. The couple had been married 54 years and Widener was one of 37 veterans who passed away at the facility from COVID-19 according to court documents. The lawsuit alleged medical negligence caused her husband’s death, citing a Department of Health report released less than a week after his death that claimed the facility wasn’t following “coronavirus-safe protocols.” That DOH report ensued an “immediate jeopardy” finding of the facility on December 9, according to the lawsuit, which meant “it has been determined to represent an immediate risk of serious injury or death to its patients/residents.” Court records reflect the DOH survey’s findings of noncompliance indicated a coronavirus-positive employee was allowed to provide care to residents with confirmed cases and those who hadn’t tested positive. The settlement comes on the heels of a report to state lawmakers just last week asserting the “quality of patient care and oversight is of particular concern at the Veterans’ Home.” Meanwhile construction at the facility continues to help fix housing concerns of the retro-fitted Carrie Tingley Hospital, which was once used to care for New Mexico’s children. With the likelihood of 36 additional settlements to be made following the precedence set by this lawsuit, state officials refused to comment to the Santa Fe New Mexican, saying they don’t comment on pending legal matters. The facility risks losing funding agreements with Medicaid and Medicare programs if deficiencies are still unresolved in December.
Case 1 of 37: Settlement Reached In Vet’s Home COVID Death
Frances Luna
EmailReach Admin
