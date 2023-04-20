istockphoto-1169071737-612x612.jpg

Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.

 MattGush

A 29-year old man is in the hospital after he attempted to steal a truck parked at a Williamsburg gas station and was subsequently shot by a Good Samaritan Tuesday, April 18.

Sierra County Sheriff Josh Baker said his deputies were called the Fast Stop at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, when someone was attempting to steal a vehicle from the parking lot. While on the way to handle the call Sierra County Regional Dispatched received additional 911 calls of shots fired, and the alleged suspect had been shot.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.