A 29-year old man is in the hospital after he attempted to steal a truck parked at a Williamsburg gas station and was subsequently shot by a Good Samaritan Tuesday, April 18.
Sierra County Sheriff Josh Baker said his deputies were called the Fast Stop at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, when someone was attempting to steal a vehicle from the parking lot. While on the way to handle the call Sierra County Regional Dispatched received additional 911 calls of shots fired, and the alleged suspect had been shot.
When deputies arrived they found the male suspect with a gunshot wound to his arm at a nearby residence on Sunset in Williamsburg.
Through the course of the deputies’ investigation they determined the suspect, eventually identified as Jesse Glenn Jeanne, 29, was seen sitting in the driver’s seat of a gas station customer’s truck when the customer walked out of the store. The customer immediately tried to stop Jeanne from taking his truck and was subsequently drug across the parking lot and First Street where the small truck was crashed into a residential fence.
It was then that Jeanne got out of the truck and began to flee the area on foot, running down the nearby alley. Good Samaritans began to take chase after Jeanne and when he was cornered in a yard Jeanne brandished a firearm. It was at that point one of the good Samaritans fled for his life while the other, a licensed concealed carry holder, confronted Jeanne with his own firearm and struck him in the arm. Jeanne continued to flee the yard, running onto Sunset Street where he was taken into custody by Sierra County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Zagorski.
Sierra Vista Hospital Ambulance transported the suspect to Las Cruces and he was later sent to an out-of-state facility for further treatment. He refused to speak to police and concealed his identity forcing the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department to get a warrant for his fingerprints to just identify him.
It was upon that identification that the department learned had an extensive criminal history and was wanted on a felony warrant from Colorado for motor vehicle theft according to Sheriff Baker. As of press time, he is being guarded by Sierra County Sheriff’s Deputies at that out-of-state hospital and will be brought back to Truth or Consequences for booking on charges of aggravated battery, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence, all felonies and the misdemeanor charge of concealing his identity.
