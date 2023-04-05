Civil Air Patrol representatives from the City of Albuquerque gathered at Elephant Butte Lake State Park’s Rock Canyon recreation area to participate in a special K9 training event Saturday, March 25. The program was offered by Sierra County-based K9 Forensics and participants received instruction about how to conduct line searches and accurately record coordinates, as well as techniques utilized in tracking and in the detection of human remains. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.