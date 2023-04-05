Civil Air Patrol representatives from the City of Albuquerque gathered at Elephant Butte Lake State Park’s Rock Canyon recreation area to participate in a special K9 training event Saturday, March 25. The program was offered by Sierra County-based K9 Forensics and participants received instruction about how to conduct line searches and accurately record coordinates, as well as techniques utilized in tracking and in the detection of human remains.
