After confirming their selection of former T-or-C City Clerk and interim city manager Renee Cantin as the City of Elephant’s new City Clerk/Treasurer last week, Elephant Butte City Council members took a few moments out of a March 3 special meeting to finalize her appointment with a formal swearing-in ceremony. With out-going clerk/treasurer Rani Bush administering, Cantin, above right, dutifully recited the oath of office, affirming the transition. Following the ceremony, Bush relayed how Cantin, in her then post with the City of T-or-C, was of key assistance in helping her acclimate to the clerk/treasurer’s responsibilities when she first joined Elephant Butte’s administration. Bush said she was especially pleased to be handing over her responsibilities to Cantin, noting that she could move on to new challenges more comfortably knowing the citizens of Elephant Butte would be in good hands.
The morning’s special session also included workshop discussion focusing on employee handbook revisions and board approval of a Local Government Road Fund project bid award. Councilors further adjourned to an executive session for discussion pertaining to a Sierra Del Rio golf course counter offer and a matter of pending litigation.
