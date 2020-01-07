With the passage of a 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday, January 7, a total of 17 citizens had entered a formal declaration of candidacy with the City of Truth or Consequences for the upcoming March 3 municipal elections.
Two of the registered candidates, incumbent municipal judge Beatrice Sanders and Joe E. Baca Jr., signed up to vie for the available municipal judge post.
The remaining 15 candidates are lined up to contest for three available seats on the city commission.
•Declaring their candidacy for the commission’s Position-2 seat were, Ingo Hoeppner, Carol Borsello, William K. Jacka, Julie Rackow and Randall Aragon.
•Declaring their candidacy for the commission’s Position-4 seat were incumbent commissioner Kathleen Clark, Gina Kelley, William Fink Jr., Brendan C. Tolley.
•Declaring their candidacy for the commission’s Position-5 seat were incumbent commissioner George Szigeti, Tony Archuleta, Ron Fenn, Roy Ryder, Amanda Forrister and Martin E. Mijal.
All declared candidates will be certified by the City Clerk before 5 p.m. Friday, January 10. The deadline for candidates to withdraw from the election is 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 14.
•January 14 is also Filing Day for Write-In Candidates seeking a post in the March 3 municipal election. All write-in candidates must file a formal declaration with the City Clerk’s Office, 505 Sims Street before 5 p.m. Write-in candidates will be certified by the City Clerk before 5 p.m. Friday, January 17.
