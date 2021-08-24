Tuesday, August 24 was the official declaration day for candidates seeking available positions on the November 2, 202, Local Election ballot. As the period for registration drew to a close at the Sierra County Clerk’s Office, above, a total of 31 candidates had filed a formal declaration for one of 15 open positions within the county.
•Nine candidates, including incumbents, mayor Sandra Whitehead and commissioner Paul Baca, signed up to vie for three available posts on the Truth or Consequences City Commission.
•A total of seven candidates declared their intent to seek one of three positions available for the City of Elephant Butte. Incumbent councilor Michael Williams was one of three candidates who signed up to vie for the municipality’s mayoral post, while incumbent mayor Edna Trager opted to step away from the lead post and instead join three other candidates vying for one of two available at-large councilor posts.
•Incumbent trustees Majorie Powey and William Frasier, II, joined three other candidates vying for two available posts on the Village of Williamsburg’s Board of Trustees. Incumbent municipal judge Carole Woods also declared her intent to seek another term with the Village and apparently will run unopposed.
•A total of six candidates formally filed their intent to seek one of three positions available on the Truth or Consequences Municipal School Board, and three candidates signed up to seek two open positions available on the Sierra Soil and Water Conservation Board and one post on the Caballo Soil and Water Conservation District Board.
While final verification and certification of declared candidates is ongoing, a detailed list of those signing up to appear on the November 2 Local Election ballot is available through the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website at https://www.sos.state.nm.us/.
