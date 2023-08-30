Tuesday, August 29 was Candidate Declaration Day for all those seeking to have their name appear on the November 7 Regular Local Election ballot. Beginning at 9 am and continuing throughout the day, candidates arrived at the Sierra County Clerk’s office to sign and file all the necessary documents.
Once the registration period had passed, the official roll of 27 candidates was duly forwarded to the Secretary of State. According to the Secretary of State’s website, the following candidates will be vying for Sierra County voter support on Election Day, November 7, 2023.
•Note - A recent change in New Mexico’s regulations has eliminated the process of candidates in non-districted elections seeking specifically designated positions. This will alter the past practice of voters electing candidates to defined positions on the Truth or Consequences City Commission, the T-or-C School Board and for both the Sierra and Caballo Soil and Water Conservation Districts. Instead, all candidates seeking positions for these entities will be running At-Large. Candidates securing the most votes will fill vacant posts in a descending order, and will then be placed into the established positions by each respective board.
Sierra County Clerk’s Office staff members confirmed that candidates affected by this change were informed they would now be running at-large, prior to registering on August 29.
CITY OF TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES
Six candidates registered to participate in the November 7 Regular Local Election and will now be vying against each other to fill three available four-year posts on the city commission. Formally declaring as candidates August 29 were Ingo Hoeppner, Gordon Samuel Edelheit, incumbent mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler, incumbent commissioner Shelene M. Harrelson, incumbent mayor Amanda L. Forrister, and Chaz M. Glines.
CITY OF ELEPHANT BUTTE
Four candidates have declared to fill the two available four year councilor posts with the Elephant Butte City Council. Competing for these open positions in November will be former city councilor Michael J. Williams, incumbent mayor pro-tem Kim Skinner, Mark Wayne Shipley and Michelle J. Atwell
VILLAGE OF WILLIAMSBURG
The Village will be seeking to fill a four-year mayoral post and two four-year trustee positions. Two candidates signed up to contest for the mayoral position, incumbent mayor Deborah A. Stubblefield and Paul James Mora. Five individuals will be vying for the two available trustee posts, including incumbent mayor pro-tem Majorie E. Powey, Kell AE Took, Marie Christine Gonzalez, Cathy A Luenenborg and former trustee Lee R. Wedgwood, Jr.
T-OR-C SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD
Five declared candidates will be seeking two available four-year posts with the T-or-C School Board. Joining the race on Tuesday were Jeanne Feazell, Patricia Guerard, Barbara E. Pearlman, Ava Rebecca Bartoo and Tracy A Stout-Cole.
SIERRA SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT
Three candidates are now in line to fill three available district supervisor positions with the Sierra Soil & Water Conservation District Board. Declaring their intent to seek one of these positions on August 29 were Russell Woolf, Randall Q. Lack, and Beau Trevor Marshall.
CABALLO SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT
Two individual’s formally declared their candidacy for one of three supervisor positions currently available on the Caballo Soil & Water Conservation District Board. Vying for voter support in November will be William D. Wear and Frank J. Garay.
WRITE-IN CANDIDATE DECLARATIONS
Individuals desiring to appear on the November 7 Regular Local Election ballot as a Write-In candidate must formally declare and register in person with the Sierra County Clerk’s Office between 9 am and 5 pm Tuesday, September 5.
•EARLY VOTING BEGINS OCTOBER 10
Early voting opportunities for the November 7 regular local election will begin Tuesday, October 10 in the Commission Chambers of the Sierra County Administration Building, 1712 North Date Street.
Hours for early voting will be from 8 am until 5 pm Monday through Friday through November 3, with a final day of early voting to be held Saturday, November 4 from 10 am until 6 pm.
