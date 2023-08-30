IMG_1252.JPG-Deb & Amy Whitehead 8-29-23 SA: Mini 2-3 col.JPG
Tuesday, August 29 was Candidate Declaration Day for all those seeking to have their name appear on the November 7 Regular Local Election ballot. Beginning at 9 am and continuing throughout the day, candidates arrived at the Sierra County Clerk’s office to sign and file all the necessary documents. 

Once the registration period had passed, the official roll of 27 candidates was duly forwarded to the Secretary of State. According to the Secretary of State’s website, the following candidates will be vying for Sierra County voter support on Election Day, November 7, 2023.

