Anyone desiring to seek available positions and to appear on the upcoming November 7, 2023 regular local election ballot, must formally declare their candidacy Tuesday, August 29 in person at the Sierra County Clerk’s Office, 1712 North Date Street, 575-894-2840 from 8 am until 5 pm. 

This year’s election will include three available four-year posts with the Truth or Consequences City Commission, two available four-year councilor positions with the City of Elephant Butte, as well as a four year mayoral post and two four-year trustee posts for the Village of Williamsburg. 

