Anyone desiring to seek available positions and to appear on the upcoming November 7, 2023 regular local election ballot, must formally declare their candidacy Tuesday, August 29 in person at the Sierra County Clerk’s Office, 1712 North Date Street, 575-894-2840 from 8 am until 5 pm.
This year’s election will include three available four-year posts with the Truth or Consequences City Commission, two available four-year councilor positions with the City of Elephant Butte, as well as a four year mayoral post and two four-year trustee posts for the Village of Williamsburg.
The November 7 ballot will also include two available four-year posts with the Truth or Consequences School Board, three four-year board supervisor posts with the Sierra Soil and Water Conservation District, as well as three district supervisor positions with the Caballo Soil and Water Conservation District.
EARLY VOTING BEGINS OCTOBER 10
Early voting opportunities for the November 7 regular local election will begin Tuesday, October 10 in the Commission Chambers of the Sierra County Administration Building, 1712 North Date Street.
Hours for early voting will be from 8 am until 5 pm Monday through Friday through November 3, with a final day of early voting to be held Saturday, November 4 from 10 am until 6 pm.
CANDIDATE AND VOTER INFORMATION
Anyone seeking further information about the November 7 regular local election, including details for candidates, voter registration and/or other related matters is encouraged to contact the Sierra County Clerk’s Office at 1712 North Date Street or by phoning 575-894-2840.
Complete voter and candidate information pertaining to the November 7 regular local election is also available through the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website by visiting www.sos.nm.gov.
