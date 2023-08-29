IMG_6897.JPG-vote here.JPG

Tuesday, August 29 was Candidate Declaration Day for all those seeking to have their name appear on the November 7 Regular Local Election ballot. Beginning in the early morning hours, candidates began appearing at the Sierra County Clerk’s office to sign and file the necessary documents. 

When registration closed at 5 pm, clerk’s office staff members forwarded the official roll of 27 candidates to the Secretary of State. As listed on the Secretary of State’s website (https://candidateportal.servis.sos.state.nm.us/CandidateList.aspx?eid=2858&amp;cty=21) the following candidates will be vying for voter support on November 7.

