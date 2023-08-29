Tuesday, August 29 was Candidate Declaration Day for all those seeking to have their name appear on the November 7 Regular Local Election ballot. Beginning in the early morning hours, candidates began appearing at the Sierra County Clerk’s office to sign and file the necessary documents.
City of Truth or Consequences - Six candidates will be seeking to fill three available four-year posts on the city commission. Formally declaring as a candidate were Ingo Hoeppner, Gordon Samuel Edelheit, incumbent mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler, incumbent commissioner Shelene M. Harrelson, incumbent mayor Amanda L. Forrister, and Chaz M. Glines.
City of Elephant Butte - Four candidates have declared to fill two available four year posts with the city council. Vying for these two seats in November will be former city councilor Michael J. Williams, incumbent mayor pro-tem Kim Skinner, Mark Wayne Shipley and Michelle J. Atwell
Village Of Williamsburg - The Village will be seeking to fill a four-year mayoral post and two four-year trustee positions. Two candidates signed up to contest for the mayoral position, incumbent mayor Deborah A. Stubblefield and Paul James Mora. Five individuals will be vying for the two available trustee posts, including incumbent mayor pro-tem Majorie E. Powey, Kell AE Took, Marie Christine Gonzalez, Cathy A Luenenborg and former trustee Lee R. Wedgwood, Jr.
Truth or Consequences School Board - Five declared candidates will be seeking two available four-year posts with the T-or-C School Board. Joining the race on Tuesday were Jeanne Feazell, Patricia Guerard, Barbara E. Pearlman, Ava Rebecca Bartoo and Tracy A Stout-Cole.
Sierra Soil & Water Conservation District - Lining up to fill three available district supervisor positions were Russell Woolf, Randall Q. Lack and Beau Trevor Marshall.
Caballo Soil & Water Conservation District - Two candidates declared, with three supervisor positions available. Vying for support in November will be William D. Wear and Frank J. Garay.
EARLY VOTING BEGINS OCTOBER 10 - Early voting opportunities for the November 7 regular local election will begin Tuesday, October 10 in the Commission Chambers of the Sierra County Administration Building, 1712 North Date Street.
Hours for early voting will be from 8 am until 5 pm Monday through Friday through November 3, with a final day of early voting to be held Saturday, November 4 from 10 am until 6 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.