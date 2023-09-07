Tuesday, September 5 was declaration day for write-in candidates wishing to appear on the November 7 Regular Local Election ballot.
Although no write-in candidates declared for Sierra County’s upcoming election, two candidates have since opted to withdraw, and one candidate was unfortunately disqualified due to a registration technicality.
According to the Sierra County Clerk’s Office staff, former Elephant Butte City Council candidate Mark Wayne Shipley, and Truth or Consequences School Board candidate Patricia Guerard have both withdrawn their names and will not appear on the November 7 ballot.
The county clerk’s staff members also confirmed that Village of Williamsburg mayoral candidate Paul James Mora had been disqualified from the 2023 candidate list. It was noted how Mora had previously changed his voter registration to Luna County, but upon acknowledging this, proceeded with the required steps to properly reestablish his voter registration in Sierra County. Although staff members confirmed that Mora did successfully fulfill the necessary actions, state regulations require the entire process to be completed before the formal election proclamations are published. In this case, county authorities said the voter registration changes initiated by Mora were not finalized before the proclamation deadline, and therefore his name will also not appear on the November ballot.
•Early voting opportunities for the November 7 regular local election will begin Tuesday, October 10 in the Commission Chambers of the Sierra County Administration Building, 1712 North Date Street. Hours for early voting will be from 8 am until 5 pm Monday through Friday through November 3, with a final day of early voting to be held Saturday, November 4 from 10 am until 6 pm.
Additional information about the upcoming local election are available through Sierra County’s official website at www.sierraco.org, while all details pertaining to voters, candidates, and the November 7 Regular Local Election can be obtained by visiting the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website at https://www.sos.nm.gov/.
