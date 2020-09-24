In a September 18 press release, officials with the State Parks Division of the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department confirmed that overnight camping would again be permitted at most state park facilities beginning October 1.
This renewed privilege will only be available through online reservations and a valid New Mexico license plate will be required to complete the transaction. Further information about reservations and park status may be obtained online by visiting www.nmparks.com.
New Mexico State Park facilities are open only to New Mexico residents. A valid New Mexico license plate, drivers license, ID card, Military ID card or other federal document attesting to state residency will be required upon entering.
The September press release also noted that previous reservations from out-of-state visitors would be cancelled and refunded through October 16, 2020 and affirmed that annual camping permits purchased after March 1, 2019 would be extended.
Anyone visiting New Mexico State Parks is reminded that masks, or a cloth face covering, is required. Violations are subject to citation and a potential $100 fine for not voluntarily complying with the established regulation. Park officials further noted social distancing requirements are being enforced, and stated that park playgrounds, visitor center and shower facilities would remain closed.
