TCPD Detective Ted Ontiveros on July 13 observed several campaign signs belonging to candidate for sheriff, Joshua Baker, vandalized with paint at several locations throughout the city.
A local security camera company provided officers with video recordings showing a male subject vandalizing a campaign sign by walking up and throwing paint at it.
Det. Ontiveros, with the assistance of Sgt. Marin was able to positively identify the male subject seen on the video recordings as Marcus Christopher Valencia, 52, of Truth or Consequences.
Det. Ontiveros drafted an arrest warrant for Valencia for one count of unauthorized graffiti on personal or real property. Officers later arrested Valencia without incident and he was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center.
"I'd like to thank American Cameraco CCTV for their assistance, as this arrest is another fine example of how the community and the police working together can make our city safer and hold those individuals committing criminal acts accountable," stated Chief Rodriguez.
The police department would also like to thank the community for all the tips provided in this investigation.
