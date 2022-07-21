valencia.tif

TCPD Detective Ted Ontiveros on July 13 observed several campaign signs belonging to candidate for sheriff, Joshua Baker, vandalized with paint at several locations throughout the city. 

A local security camera company provided officers with video recordings showing a male subject vandalizing a campaign sign by walking up and throwing paint at it. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.