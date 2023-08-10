The Gila National Forest, Glenwood Ranger District reports a large amount of prohibited trash items dumped at the Glenwood Community Slash Pit. Additional signage and a camera will be installed to provide for 24-hour site monitoring.
“This site is used as part of the Catron County Firewise program, a valued partnership that helps remove hazardous vegetation on and adjacent to private lands,” said Acting Glenwood District Ranger Brian Stultz. “It would be extremely disappointing and harmful to the Glenwood community to be forced to close the site due to illegal dumping.”
