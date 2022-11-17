Call for artists! - 1

The State Bar of New Mexico’s official publication, the Bar Bulletin, published bimonthly, is calling for artwork on 2022 and 2023 covers. Each issue, the Bar Bulletin features artwork from an artist.

At this time, we are soliciting for artists and galleries to submit artwork to be displayed on covers of the Bar Bulletin. Each artist is credited on the cover, and their short biography will be printed inside the issue.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.