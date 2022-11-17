The State Bar of New Mexico’s official publication, the Bar Bulletin, published bimonthly, is calling for artwork on 2022 and 2023 covers. Each issue, the Bar Bulletin features artwork from an artist.
At this time, we are soliciting for artists and galleries to submit artwork to be displayed on covers of the Bar Bulletin. Each artist is credited on the cover, and their short biography will be printed inside the issue.
Featured artists will receive a copy of the issue, which exhibits their work and a print of the cover on gloss paper. A variety of artwork types, mediums and subjects can be accepted. We welcome new and repeat artists! For more information and official requirements, please see the Submission Requirements.
The State Bar accepts both horizontal and vertical paintings for the Bar Bulletin, and a variety of artwork types, mediums and subjects may also be utilized on the Bar Bulletin.
For consideration, download the attached Cover Artwork Release form as well as the Artist Application Sheet. These just require some basic information about the artwork itself, as well as the artist behind it all. Direct all inquiries and submissions to Brandon McIntyre at 505-797-6040 or brandon.mcintyre@sbnm.org.
Attached to this email are also the Submission Requirements form and a few recent examples of cover art used for the Bar Bulletin.
And if you know an artist you’d like to see on the cover of the Bar Bulletin, send them the Call for Cover Art. We look forward to your submissions!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.