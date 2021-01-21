The Caballo Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) would like to announce the opening of their seedling program. This program will make available to qualified landowners seedlings of various varieties to be used for conservation purposes such as erosion control, windbreaks, shelterbelts and wildlife habitat.
Landowners must purchase a minimum of 10 of the same species of plants, and use the plantings for conservation purposes. Tree species available are Afghanistan Pine, Arizona Cypress, Arizona Walnut. Shrubs available are Lilac, Nanking Cherry, Manchurian Apricot, Torrey’s Wolfberry.
The seedlings will come in 10 cubic inch containers as well as some bare root species at the cost of $2 per seedling.
Orders will be accepted Monday through Thursday, from January 25 to February 25 at the Caballo SWCD Office, located at 3000 Hwy 187, near Salem, NM. Seedlings will arrive in mid-March for the spring planting season.
Anyone interested in taking advantage of this program is encouraged to contact Susan Downs at 575 267-0516 Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Caballo SWCD Office and place an order.
