The New Mexico State Police were investigating a single vehicle non-injury crash on Interstate 25 at milepost 63 south of Truth or Consequences at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 20. During the investigation officers were alerted to a firefighter on that scene who had been struck by a fire truck.
The initial investigation indicates that Caballo Volunteer Firefighter Janet Tracy, 59, of Caballo, NM was on the initial crash scene providing aid and support to the victim. At around 12:20 p.m. a Caballo Fire apparatus, driven by a 52-year-old-male Caballo Volunteer Firefighter was being repositioned. The driver did not see Firefighter Tracy and backed over her. Firefighter Tracy suffered fatal injuries in the incident and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
The identity of the firefighter driving the fire apparatus will not be released by State Police. The fire apparatus was not equipped with a backup camera. This incident is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police.
(1) comment
I am so sad to hear this about a dear friend..Your friends from home will surely miss you Jan..
