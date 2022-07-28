The Companion Animal Action Team (CAAT) is sponsoring two spay/neuter clinics, with Paws and Hooves and Amy Starr on August 11 and September 8.
CAAT will provide free vaccinations for low-income owners of dogs and cats having surgery. Sign up Saturday, July 30 and Saturday, August 6, from 2 to 5 p.m. at 700 S. Broadway in Williamsburg, across from Reed’s Tires.
