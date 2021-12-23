The regular Butte Beauts Red Hat Society meeting was held at Johnny B’s Restaurant in Truth or Consequences on Dec. 15. They presented their wonderful food and great service at their usual high standard. We will be meeting there from now on, every third Wednesday of the month at 11:30. Visitors and Sisters are always welcome.
Gayle Hector made delicious cakes to hand out. Thank you, Gayle, once again for all your work!
The Christmas party was a fun event. Each lady bought three-dozen cookies and a Christmas ornament to exchange among the other ladies. The “Night Before Christmas in New Mexico” was read for fun.
Next month will be our silent auction. Please bring any items that you would like to donate to the auction with you to the meeting.
The Birthday Red Hat High Tea may be back on for this year.
The 50-50 Drawing was won by Gayle Hector. The door prizes will be starting up again in a little while. Please remember how it works: if you win a door prize this month, you bring a door prize for next month.
The Queen Mum, Mary Wagner, was our “Birthday Lady” this month. Everyone wished her many more!
Lil was a “first timer” and we hope she will become a member!
The meeting next month will be held at Johnny B’s, Truth or Consequences, Jan. 19 at 11:30. All ladies from under 50 to 150 are welcome to attend the luncheon.
For questions, call Mary Wagner, Queen Mum IV, at 575-740-9178.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.