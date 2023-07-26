Drugs.jpeg

Attention by a Truth or Consequences Police Officer has resulted in a large amount of fentanyl pills being seized, and a Las Cruces couple charged.

According to TCPD Lt. D. Venable, Officer Eiler ran the registration on a black Mercedes at the Circle K and the plate came back instead to a white Mercedes.

