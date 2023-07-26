Attention by a Truth or Consequences Police Officer has resulted in a large amount of fentanyl pills being seized, and a Las Cruces couple charged.
According to TCPD Lt. D. Venable, Officer Eiler ran the registration on a black Mercedes at the Circle K and the plate came back instead to a white Mercedes.
When Officer Eiler approached the car to speak to the driver he noticed the female passenger slumped over and a piece of foil in her lap. When Officer Eiler went to the passenger side of the car the woman came to and was offered Narcan, but declined and denied doing any drugs, despite having had paraphernalia in her lap just seconds earlier.
Additional officers arrived on scene and the driver, identified as Jose Hernandez III, 32, of Las Cruces, was taken into investigative detention, when he too began to pass out. Hernandez and the female passenger, now determined to be Kayla Ortiz, 26, of Las Cruces, were both transported to Sierra Vista Hospital.
Meanwhile, officers obtained a search warrant for the Mercedes and located several items of drug paraphernalia and 884 fentanyl pills.
The T-or-C Police Department is now working with the District Attorney’s office on prosecution of the drug trafficking case. Both occupants were originally cited for possession of a controlled substance.
Lt. Venable stated that neither occupant of the car indicated where they were headed.
