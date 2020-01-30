The Old One, LaVieja, went up in flames at Rotary Park Friday, Jan. 24, after several months perched in the bathroom at the T-or-C Brewery where women pinned little notes to her with their hopes, dreams, wishes, fears, and sometimes deep traumas. LaVieja was created by a group of local female artists, the Brewery Bathroom Babes. Co-founder of the Brewery, Marianne Blaue, said at the burning that extra attention had been paid to the renovation of the women’s bathroom (it’s considerably bigger than the men’s) in order to help women feel more comfortable at the Brewery, the type of place where traditionally only guys tend to hang out. A setee was considered, she said, but that didn’t cut it, so the Bathroom Babes stepped in, curating LaVieja as well as a series of rotating art projects. Internationally renowned bookbinder, Priscilla Spitler, one of the Bathroom Babes, officiated at the ceremonial burning – a final purging and cleansing of all that was released in the old year, opening space to receive the new in 2020.
