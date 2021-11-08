T-or-C Police Officers responded to the City of T-or-C fleet service center located at 2604 South Broadway regarding a burglary about 7:25 a.m. on Friday, November 5. A white 2010 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck along with several pieces of work equipment were taken from the property. The Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck bears New Mexico license plate, “G79498” and it has a tailgate belonging to a GMC Canyon.
Immediately after handling the burglary at the service center, Officers responded to the Fast Cash located at 2596 South Broadway, which is next to the service center regarding a burglary. Several items of value including jewelry and tools were taken from inside the business. Officers continue to investigate both burglaries.
The T-or-C Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance on these burglaries and the recovery of the stolen pickup truck. If you have any information related to these burglaries or vehicle theft to include the identity of those responsible, please contact Central Dispatch at 575-894-7111. Any information you provide to include your identity can remain anonymous
