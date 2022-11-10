Two brothers were charged Nov. 6 after a man they referred to as “Pops” accused them of stealing paintings from inside his residence.
Truth or Consequences Police Officer Jeffers was called to 200 S. Pershing when one of the two brothers eventually charged wanted the police’s assistance as he was being accused of taking the paintings. Ernesto Leo Magana, 22, reportedly told Officer Jeffers that “Pops” had been accusing him of taking paintings for a couple of weeks. Magana claimed that they all had left the house one day, and upon returning the 12 to 14 paintings were gone when they returned.
Court records indicate that upon speaking to Officer Jeffers, the owner of the paintings and victim estimated the paintings were worth more than $100,000. He didn’t know when they had been taken, but realized they were gone three days earlier when he asked Ernesto about $20 that had been taken from him.
As the two began looking around the house, the victim said he realized the paintings that had been hanging throughout the house were gone. Upon looking in the guesthouse and garage, he was unable to locate the paintings and asked the other brother, Michael, 19, about them. Michael also denied knowing the whereabouts of the paintings.
The victim reportedly told Ernesto in a text message that he “better bring the paintings back” and received, an “okay” in response. Two days later the owner asked where the paintings were, and Ernesto reportedly replied that he did not know. The victim stated he believed the paintings to be at Ernesto’s girlfriend’s home or her grandparents, and thought the two had stolen the paintings from him to get money.
During the course of the investigation, Ernesto agreed to speak with Officer Jeffers. He denied taking the paintings or stashing them out of spite or anger. Ernesto said he didn’t know how 12 to 14 paintings went missing from the home.
Younger brother, Michael, however, told Officer Jeffers and the owner that he had seen his brother taking them off the walls. When asked where they were, Michael would not say.
Upon checking in at Ernesto’s girlfriend’s home, it was learned that the paintings had been sold to a local business on Date St. Officer Jeffers immediately went to the business and the owner said he knew exactly what paintings the officer was asking about. He also described the two men who had brought them in over the course of two weeks to sell. The owner of the business had the names of those two individuals, Ernesto and Mike Magana written down in his records.
Police were able to retrieve the paintings from the local business, and had to go to another business where one had been given as an opening gift for their recent grand opening.
The two brothers now face a single count of larceny over $20,000, a second-degree felony.
