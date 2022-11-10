Two brothers were charged Nov. 6 after a man they referred to as “Pops” accused them of stealing paintings from inside his residence.

Truth or Consequences Police Officer Jeffers was called to 200 S. Pershing when one of the two brothers eventually charged wanted the police’s assistance as he was being accused of taking the paintings. Ernesto Leo Magana, 22, reportedly told Officer Jeffers that “Pops” had been accusing him of taking paintings for a couple of weeks. Magana claimed that they all had left the house one day, and upon returning the 12 to 14 paintings were gone when they returned.

