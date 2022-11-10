In a special open house gathering at Ethos Broadband’s new Elephant Butte corporate hub Thursday, November 10, company officials confirmed a recent merger with Colorado-based Commnet Broadband. This move promises to significantly bolster the firm’s goal of bringing high-speed broadband to rural communities throughout Sierra and Doña Ana Counties.
Further enhancing this development, was the announcement that an approximate $8 million US Treasury Department program grant had been awarded to Ethos. This grant will now allow for an expansion of the firm’s current program, to include the City of Truth or Consequences and the Village of Williamsburg.
