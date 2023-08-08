At about 3:17 pm Tuesday, August 8, approximately half of the city of Truth or Consequences experienced a temporary loss of electric service. Fortunately, city electric department staff members were able to quickly isolate the issue and successfully restored power throughout the city within approximately six minutes.
According to a statement issued by Electric Department Director Bo Easley, a power glitch prompted by operators of the Tri-State transmission system caused the city’s north substation transformer to go off line, triggering the brief outage.
