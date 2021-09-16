Brief Lockdown At Schools

Truth or Consequences Middle and Hot Springs High schools experienced a brief emergency lockdown on Tuesday, September 14, late in the morning before the lunch period. The lockdown went into effect due to a report of an individual with a weapon seen near the schools. Police responded, located and questioned the individual, resolving the situation. No arrests were made, nor was an official police report needed as no weapon was found. The person notifying police said that they had not actually seen a weapon.
The entire incident lasted less than an hour, with no disruption to classes and school quickly resumed normal activities. The individual involved was not seen to be trying to gain access to any school building or grounds. All response procedures the schools and local law enforcement have in place functioned as planned. At lunchtime all appeared normal at the schools.
(0) comments
