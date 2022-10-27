FfN0_QMVIAM7Za3.jpg

The circus is coming! The circus is coming! Bread & Puppet is coming to Truth or Consequences for a full, one-hour show on Sunday, Nov. 13! Join us at the Hot Springs Glamp Camp (675 S. Foch Street) for an all-ages theatrical spectacular show at 6 p.m.

Doors open at 5 p.m. A suggested donation of $10 to $25 is requested; children get in free! No one turned away for lack of funds.

