The circus is coming! The circus is coming! Bread & Puppet is coming to Truth or Consequences for a full, one-hour show on Sunday, Nov. 13! Join us at the Hot Springs Glamp Camp (675 S. Foch Street) for an all-ages theatrical spectacular show at 6 p.m.
Doors open at 5 p.m. A suggested donation of $10 to $25 is requested; children get in free! No one turned away for lack of funds.
Do not miss this world-renowned theater company comprised of 25 talented performers right here in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico!
Bread & Puppet Theater makes a rare cross-country tour this fall. With performances coast-to-coast, from New York to Seattle, Los Angeles to New Orleans, the iconic political puppet theater company brings “Our Domestic Resurrection Circus: Apocalypse Defiance” to over 50 cities and towns.
Fifty-two years ago, Bread & Puppet Theater performed Our Domestic Resurrection Circus for the first time at Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont. Since then, this capacious and provocative title has served as the basis of annual spectacles that generations of audiences have come to rely on for satire and celebration in the face of intolerable circumstances. This year, B&P will take up the tradition again, albeit with a timely subtitle: ‘The Apocalypse Defiance Circus’.
The show, says Schumann, is “in response to our totally un-resurrected capitalist situation, not only the hundreds of thousands of unnecessarily sacrificed pandemic victims but our culture’s unwillingness to recognize Mother Earth’s revolt against our civilization. Since we earthlings do not live up to our earthling obligations, we need resurrection circuses to yell against our own stupidity.”
After the show Bread & Puppet will serve its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli. The company’s “Cheap Art” – books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners from the Bread & Puppet Press – will be for sale.
