August 17, 2022- Truth or Consequences Police Officers arrested a male subject for abuse of a child.
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 1:30 p.m., Officer Shane Jeffers responded to the 600 block of Tingley reference a complaint about children actively being abused. During this investigation, Officer Jeffers learned of a separate prior incident involving an 11-year-old child and his mother’s boyfriend, Gabriel Baca, age 35, of Caballo that occurred at a local convenience store.
Officer Jeffers located a call from August 8, 2022 involving a male subject yelling at a child stating he was going to hit the child while they were located at a local convenience store. Officer Jeffers reviewed surveillance video recordings from the convenience store. Upon reviewing the surveillance video recordings, Officer Jeffers observed a child jumping into a stroller and then Mr. Baca tipping over a stroller to dump the child out of it. The video surveillance recordings showed Mr. Baca talking to the child against an exterior wall.
The video surveillance recordings showed Mr. Baca grabbing the child by the right wrist that had a brace around it from a previous injury as Mr. Baca extends the child’s arm upwards. Mr. Baca is further observed speaking to the child in very close proximately to the child’s face as Mr. Baca leaned into the child pressing his forehead into the child’s forehead thus causing the fence to bow inward because of the pressure Mr. Baca was applying to the child’s forehead.
At one point in the video surveillance recordings, the child lifts his arm near Mr. Baca’s torso and Mr. Baca pushes the child’s arm back down. After a thorough investigation, Officer Jeffers obtained an arrest
warrant for Mr. Baca for a single felony count of abandonment or abuse of a child. The arrest warrant was served on Mr. Baca who was already in custody at the Sierra County Detention Center on a criminal trespass charge.
“The Truth or Consequences Police Department is committed to protecting our children against any individual who abuses them and such allegations will be investigating thoroughly,” says Chief Victor Rodriguez.
If you suspect child abuse or neglect, please report it by calling Central Dispatch at 575-894-7111 or calling in a confidential report to the Children, Youth, and Families Department at 1-855-333-SAFE (7233) or #SAFE from your cell phone.
For further information please contact: Chief Victor Rodriguez (575) 894-1204.
