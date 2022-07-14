TCPD Sergeant Blomquist responded to Sierra Vista Hospital on June 23 in reference to a child abuse report. Throughout the last couple of weeks, Sgt. Blomquist investigated the complaint to include the documentation of injuries to the child.
Through the sergeant’s investigation, he learned the child had been in the care of the mother’s boyfriend, Micah Sanders, age 25, of Truth or Consequences, while the mother was at work and when these injuries occurred.
Based on the investigation to include Sgt. Blomquist interviewing the mother, family members, and medical staff, he gained probable cause to draft an arrest warrant for Sanders for felony abuse of a child.
Officers arrested Sanders July 12 without incident and he was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on the outstanding arrest warrant.
“The Truth or Consequences Police Department is committed to investigating and filing the appropriate criminal charges against those individuals who are found to be abusing or neglecting children in our community,” stated Chief Victor Rodriguez.
If you suspect child abuse or neglect, report it immediately by calling Central Dispatch at 575-894-7111 or calling in a confidential report to the Children, Youth, and Families Department at 1-855-333-SAFE (7233) or #SAFE from your cell phone.
