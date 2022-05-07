Although festivities associated with the City of Truth or Consequences’ 2022 Fiesta began Friday evening, May 6, with a lively Fiesta Alley Party and named the first-ever Mr. Fiesta, the weekend long celebration began in earnest Saturday morning, May 7, with the much beloved Fiesta Parade. Vowing to make this year’s event very special and an enjoyable return for community-wide happenings, the Fiesta Board organizers and volunteers certainly got off on the right foot, assembling a wide assortment of creative floats and entries, which rivaled those remembered as “the good old days” by many area residents.
A main feature of the annual parade is of course the presence of Miss Fiesta and her royal court. Due to necessary cancellation of the event last year, this year’s float included Miss Fiesta 2021, McKenzie Luna, who joined with Miss Fiesta 2022 Brooklynn Garcia, 2022 First Runner-Up Jazlyn Cates and 2022’s Second Runner-Up Kimberly Molsbee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.