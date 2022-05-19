Sentinel Report
U.S. Border Patrol Agents had several eventful days this past week, which included rescues, stash house discoveries and two drug seizures.
The most significant event occurred Wednesday, May 4, when Texas Department of Public Safety and the Ysleta Station Anti-Smuggling Unit encountered a stash house near the intersection of North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road in El Paso.
Upon entry, agents discovered 18 people inside the residence. Nine of them were migrants in the U.S. illegally. The other nine were U.S. citizens, including two subjects with active warrants, and several confirmed gang members. Two handguns and one sawed-off shotgun were also located inside the residence.
One migrant from Ecuador and one from Mexico were processed for 8 USC 1326 Illegal Re-entry, while a U.S. citizen was processed for 8 USC 1324 Conspiracy to Harbor/Transport for his involvement in the smuggling scheme. The remaining migrants were expelled to Mexico under Title 42.
A few hours later, agents assigned to the Ysleta Station discovered more than 35 pounds of marijuana at the U.S. Border Patrol Checkpoint on Highway 62/180. It began when the agents observed a red Chevrolet sedan with a single male occupant coming through the checkpoint. A search of the vehicle was performed after a canine inspection was conducted. They discovered multiple vacuum sealed bags with marijuana. The driver, a U.S. citizen, will face prosecution by the State of Texas.
The next day, May 5, agents rescued 14 migrants crammed inside two vehicles that were driving in tandem. The agents performed a vehicle stop on NM Highway 9, discovering five adult migrants and two children inside one of the vehicles. The second vehicle had seven adult migrants covered with a tarp inside the bed of the truck. The migrants were processed and expelled to Mexico under Title 42. The drivers will face charges under Title 8 USC 1324, Conspiracy to Harbor/Transport.
On Friday, May 6, agents responded to an emergency call after a migrant was found injured near the border barrier. They encountered a female from Ecuador who was complaining of severe pain in her leg. The migrant was medically evaluated by first responders on the scene and later transported to receive medical attention at a local hospital due to the severity of her injuries.
Agents also contributed to the disruption of 19 separate human smuggling schemes with the use of vehicles, the arrest of eight people with criminal records, the disruption of nine stash houses, and 10 migrant rescues with different injuries. Additionally, in recent days, the El Paso Sector alone has seen an average of approximately 1,000 daily migrant encounters.
“Despite these challenging times,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez, “our Border Patrol Agents remain steadfast in securing our border. I am truly proud of the invaluable work El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents do each and every day for our West Texas and New Mexico region.”
U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635- 2509.
