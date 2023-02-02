Screen Shot 2023-02-02 at 12.56.00 PM.png

The Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) wants to better understand the activities that interest the public when visiting Elephant Butte Lake State Park and the Elephant Butte Historic District and is conducting a public survey that is open now

The survey seeks input aimed at evaluating and improving recreation services and programs available at Elephant Butte, including the Historic District, which includes the Dam Site Recreation Area and Fish Hatchery/Paseo del Rio Recreation Area, managed by the BOR. The voluntary survey includes a series of questions ranging from recreation facilities to visitor services and recreation programs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.