The Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) wants to better understand the activities that interest the public when visiting Elephant Butte Lake State Park and the Elephant Butte Historic District and is conducting a public survey that is open now
The survey seeks input aimed at evaluating and improving recreation services and programs available at Elephant Butte, including the Historic District, which includes the Dam Site Recreation Area and Fish Hatchery/Paseo del Rio Recreation Area, managed by the BOR. The voluntary survey includes a series of questions ranging from recreation facilities to visitor services and recreation programs.
“While Elephant Butte’s primary purpose is to store water for irrigation, we are pleased that it continues to provide a secondary benefit of recreation to thousands of visitors each year,” said Albuquerque Area Manager Jennifer Faler. “The information provided in this survey will assist our recreation staff as they evaluate concessions contracts and generally manage recreation at the reservoir in the future.”
To access the survey visit https://www.usbr.gov/uc/albuq/index.html. Once you have filled out the survey, make sure to click ‘Submit’ to complete the process. For a paper copy of the survey to be mailed to you, please call the Albuquerque Area Office at (505)462-3540 and ask for Justin Hendren.
BOR staff will also be in the Elephant Butte area in the coming months distributing surveys. Demographics will be collected from survey participants; however, no privacy information will be gathered.
