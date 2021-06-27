Boaters Rescued Off Elephant Butte Lake

                                                         (SENTINEL Photo Joe Baird)

Boaters were caught off guard Sunday afternoon, June 27, when a sudden storm shower hit Elephant Butte Lake. Park Rangers were inundated with calls of both boats and jetskis in distress around the lake. Some had to be rescued, as the two adults and two children (seen above), while others were towed to safety by fellow boaters. No injuries were reported during the storm surge.

